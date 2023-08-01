IND vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

The India Tour of West Indies is well underway with the 3rd ODI match taking place today. While India won the two-match test series, the ODI series is tied with both teams winning one game each. In the 2nd ODI, West Indies defeated the Men in Blue by easily chasing a target of 182 with 6 wickets in hand, courtesy of strong performances by Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie. Both teams will be hoping to win the 3rd ODI match which is all set to kick off today, August 1 and it will decide who wins the ODI series.

If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs WI 3rd ODI from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin today, August 1. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST., and it will be the conclusion of the 3-match ODI series between the teams. The 3rd ODI encounter between India and West Indies will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports channel.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming: How to watch the match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 3rd ODI live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.