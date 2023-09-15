India vs Bangladesh live score and streaming: When, where to watch Asia Cup Super 4 match online

India vs Bangladesh ODI Live streaming: The Men in Blue have been running riot lately, with dominant wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As a result, they have booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In their last match, India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs, courtesy of a strong performance by skipper Rohit Sharma while Kuldeep Yadav yet again worked his magic with the ball. India will now face a Bangladesh side that has lost back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is an inconsequential encounter as India have already booked their Asia Cup final place, while Bangladesh are out of the tournament.

If you wish to catch all the action between India and Bangladesh in the last Super 4 match today, September 15, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Bangladesh. Rain is again expected to play spoilsport during today's match. The match between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Bangladesh ODI be played?

India vs Bangladesh ODI Streaming will be broadcast today, September 15 at 3:00 PM IST. The match toss will be taking place an hour before at 2:30 PM IST. India vs Bangladesh ODI Live streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Bangladesh ODI streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The regional-language channels of Star Sports will also be broadcasting this encounter.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Watch the Asia Cup match online

India vs Bangladesh ODI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.