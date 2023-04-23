iPhone 12 user? Buying an iPhone 13 or 14? WAIT! Avoid this big mistake

If you are an iPhone 12 user and thinking about upgrading to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, then don't end up making the mistake of selling off your handset without doing something very important first. You must factory reset your iPhone before getting rid of it. Your iPhone knows almost all your secrets and also stores several crucial pieces of information like your bank details, images, videos and more. Selling the handset before removing your details and information can turn out to be a very costly mistake. Apple iPhone users have been warned of the same. If you are upgrading to a new iPhone or are selling away or exchanging your older iPhone model, you need to make sure all your data is cleared through the factory reset feature.

In case you don't remove your personal information from your device and it falls in the wrong hands, they can misuse your personal data- including accessing your iCloud account and fetching Apple Pay information. In order to avoid such scenarios, Apple iPhone users are recommended to first transfer information to their new device and then remove their personal information from their old device.

"A factory restore erases the information and settings on your device. This includes removing any apps that were installed without your knowledge and resetting your privacy settings so you aren't sharing location with any people or apps. It also installs the latest version of the operating system," Apple Support page stated.

Here is how you can erase all your data and information from your iPhone. But before this you can create a backup of your data on iCloud or on your desktop to make sure you have your details stored with you.