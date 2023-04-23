Home How To iPhone 12 user? Buying an iPhone 13 or 14? WAIT! Avoid this big mistake

iPhone 12 user? Buying an iPhone 13 or 14? WAIT! Avoid this big mistake

If you are an iPhone 12 user and thinking about upgrading to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, then don't end up making this big mistake.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 12:12 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Know steps to factory reset your iPhone 12, if you are thinking of buying an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. If you don't, you will make a big mistake. (Bloomberg)

If you are an iPhone 12 user and thinking about upgrading to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, then don't end up making the mistake of selling off your handset without doing something very important first. You must factory reset your iPhone before getting rid of it. Your iPhone knows almost all your secrets and also stores several crucial pieces of information like your bank details, images, videos and more. Selling the handset before removing your details and information can turn out to be a very costly mistake. Apple iPhone users have been warned of the same. If you are upgrading to a new iPhone or are selling away or exchanging your older iPhone model, you need to make sure all your data is cleared through the factory reset feature.

In case you don't remove your personal information from your device and it falls in the wrong hands, they can misuse your personal data- including accessing your iCloud account and fetching Apple Pay information. In order to avoid such scenarios, Apple iPhone users are recommended to first transfer information to their new device and then remove their personal information from their old device.

"A factory restore erases the information and settings on your device. This includes removing any apps that were installed without your knowledge and resetting your privacy settings so you aren't sharing location with any people or apps. It also installs the latest version of the operating system," Apple Support page stated.

Here is how you can erase all your data and information from your iPhone. But before this you can create a backup of your data on iCloud or on your desktop to make sure you have your details stored with you.

How to erase data on iPhone

Step 1:

Go to your device's Settings, then click on General and scroll down to find the option saying Transfer or Reset iPhone. Click on it.
Step 2:

From there, tap on Erase all Content and Settings.
Step 3:

If asked, you will have to provide your passcode or Apple ID password.
Step 4:

Now, all you need to do is wait for your device to be erased.
Step 5:

Once your iPhone data is erased you can easily sell or exchange it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 12:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets