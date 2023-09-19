Icon
Home How To King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan action drama film online

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan action drama film online

King of Kotha OTT release: The action drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi can soon make its digital debut. Check when and where you can watch it online.

Know all about King of Kotha OTT release. (Sony Music India)
Know all about King of Kotha OTT release. (Sony Music India)

Lately, we have seen the film industry revolutionize the crime genre with some well-made movies such as Corona Papers, Thankam, Iratta, and more. And if you're a fan of the genre, you should know about this Dulquer Salmaan starrer which brings another unique story woven together into the genre of action, crime, and drama called King of Kotha. And if you too are patiently waiting for the film's digital debut, then you should know when and where to watch King of Kotha OTT release.

King of Kotha OTT release: Details

The Malayalam-language period action drama film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, who made his directorial debut with the film. It is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film was released worldwide on the silver screen on August 24, during the festival of Onam.

The movie is based in a fictional city near the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu which is plagued with crime. Narcotics rule the streets of the city, as a police officer aims to clean up the city's drug addiction problem. His search leads him to a merciless gangster called Raju who once controlled the city but now is missing and another drug lord has taken his place. The cop must now find the missing gangster to help stop the drug lord.

The film has an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, Anikha Surendran, and more.

The teaser trailer of the film was posted to YouTube by Sony Music South and it has amassed 14 million views, 420,000 likes, and more than 20,000 comments.

King of Kotha: When and where to watch

As per reports, the action drama film will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in the final week of September. This means that the film can be released on either September 28 or 29. The date has not been confirmed by the platform yet, so you should keep an eye on its social media handles or follow this space for an update.

    Icon