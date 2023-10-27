Lunar Eclipse 2023: When, where to watch 2nd Chandra Grahan of the year

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The Moon, Earth's natural satellite has long been one of the most central pieces of studies related to Earth. It impacts several occurrences on the planet, such as the rise and fall of tides. Just 14 days after Annular Solar Eclipse, 2023's second lunar eclipse is set to grace the skies. The first lunar eclipse of this year, the penumbral lunar eclipse occurred on May 5, 2023. According to NASA, this was the deepest penumbral lunar eclipse since 2017. Now, another lunar eclipse, also known as the Chandra Grahan, is set to take place in the next few days. Know all about the second lunar eclipse of 2023.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, time, duration and more

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, a partial lunar eclipse will occur on 28-29 October 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era). Though the Moon will enter penumbra at midnight on October 28, the umbral phase will start in the early hours of October 29.

The umbral phase of this eclipse will begin at 01:15 AM IST on October 29 and end at 02:24 AM IST. The eclipse will have a magnitude of 0.126 and will last for 1 hour 19 minutes.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Where will it be visible?

The second lunar eclipse of 2023 will be visible from all places in India around midnight. It can also be seen from regions covering the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, northeastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: How to watch it?

While there are guidelines for observing a solar eclipse, a Lunar eclipse is completely safe. One can observe it through the naked eye harmlessly. However, using binoculars or spectacles can help you observe it more clearly. Additionally, lunar eclipses can last for longer hours in comparison to the solar eclipse. However, if the weather conditions are not good, then it will be difficult to observe anything.

The stars, the Moon, the Sun and everything that lies between them, will be really fascinating and memorable experience to witness.