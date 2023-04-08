Home How To MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Chennai Match Online

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Chennai Match Online

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 16:03 IST
MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. (AP)
MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Are you excited about today's match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)? The 12th match of the TATA IPL 2023 will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST. It is going to be a super exciting and fun match as the teams competing against each other (MI and CSK) are the ones who have won the IPL title the most number of times. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will try to win the match after losing their first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whereas Chennai will try to maintain its winning status.

As it is a Saturday night, you can enjoy watching the watch in the comfort of your home either on television or on your smartphone. The match will be telecast live. Here are the details you need to know about the MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023.

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 12th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Live on TV as it will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match.

MI vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Jhye Richardson, and Arshad Khan.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chachar, and Prashant Solanki.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 16:03 IST
