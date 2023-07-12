Home How To Quordle 534 answer for July 12: Stop confusion! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 534 answer for July 12: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 08:42 IST
Quordle
Quordle 534 answer for July 12: It only takes one bad attempt to lose the game. Don’t make that mistake. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 534 answer for July 12: Compared to yesterday's streak-breaker puzzle, today's puzzle is definitely a respite but not a great one. While it is not going to take away your streak but to beat the puzzle you really have to think hard. And if you're having one of those days where you just can't figure your way out of the game, then do not waste your attempts in futility. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 534 hints for July 12

The words today display diverse characteristics. Only one of the words contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of it makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you to use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

Quordle 534 clues for July 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters V, M, F, and B.

2. The words end with the letters E, A, H, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - the sound made when people speak or sing

4. Word 2 clue - a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels

5. Word 3 clue - a mass of small white bubbles on the top of a liquid

6. word 4 clue - to expand or distend, as with air, water

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 534 answer for July 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. VOICE

2. MANGA

3. FROTH

4. BLOAT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 08:42 IST
