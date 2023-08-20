Quordle 573 answer for August 20: It will be a big challenge today! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 573 answer for August 20: Quordle is throwing back-to-back tough puzzles at us. And one of the words today is so critical, it can either make or break your entire game. For all intents and purposes, this is a streak-breaker game and you should approach it like that. Protecting your streak is important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle on social media and have it be filled with grayed boxes instead of green ones. And that's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find the right path whenever you get stuck. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 573 hints for August 20

None of the words today has two repeated letters in it. Not only that but it also aligns the same way around the middle letter. Apart from that, there is another word with a repeated letter. The rest of the words are simple, but one among them is uncommon and might not be known to you. If this diverse puzzle has intimidated you, don't worry. Just check our clues below.

Quordle 573 clues for August 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, P, F, and S.

2. The words end with the letters Y, K, Y, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - not strong, brave, or confident

4. Word 2 clue - to put something down heavily and without taking care

5. Word 3 clue - a short visit, especially with a known purpose

6. Word 4 clue - to move backwards and forwards or up and down in quick, short movements

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 573 answer for August 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WIMPY

2. PUNK

3. FORAY

4. SHAKE

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.