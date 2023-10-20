Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Don’t be reckless! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 634 answer for October 20: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 634 hints for October 20

Two out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. To make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 634 clues for October 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, E, and T.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, T, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - (used about a part of a person's body) looking soft and swollen

4. Word 2 clue - of, derived from, relating to, or caused by the sun

5. Word 3 clue - feel or show triumphant elation or jubilation

6. Word 4 clue - a domestic cat with a striped and mottled coat

These were your clues. Now go on and give back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 634 answer for October 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PUFFY

2. SOLAR

3. EXULT

4. TABBY

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

