Icon
Home How To Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Don’t be reckless! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Don’t be reckless! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Don’t take any stress. Crack the answer with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 07:24 IST
Icon
Quordle 634 answer
Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Here are today's Quordle hints and clues to help you solve the answers. (HT Tech)
Quordle 634 answer
Quordle 634 answer for October 20: Here are today's Quordle hints and clues to help you solve the answers. (HT Tech)

Quordle 634 answer for October 20: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 634 hints for October 20

Two out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. To make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Quordle 634 clues for October 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, E, and T.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, T, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - (used about a part of a person's body) looking soft and swollen

4. Word 2 clue - of, derived from, relating to, or caused by the sun

5. Word 3 clue - feel or show triumphant elation or jubilation

6. Word 4 clue - a domestic cat with a striped and mottled coat

These were your clues. Now go on and give back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 634 answer for October 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PUFFY

2. SOLAR

3. EXULT

4. TABBY

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 07:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon