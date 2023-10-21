Quordle 635 answer for October 21: Tough words today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 635 answer for October 21: Unfortunately, right on the day of festivities, Quordle has decided to drop a tricky puzzle. On other days, it would still be fine but today, it would be really difficult for players to focus their attention on the game long enough to solve it and protect their winning streak. But we do understand that. And that's why we have come up with our Quordle hints and clues to help you navigate through the tricks of this puzzle. And if for some reason they do not help much, you can always jump to the bottom and check the solutions as well.

Quordle 635 hints for October 21

Today, not a single word has any repeated letters. However, two of the words are so obscure, it will be hard for you to figure them out. As we always say, to solve a word, you first have to know them and that won't be easy for half the words today. The other half contains common words but due to uncommon letters in them, they provide a considerable amount of challenge. However, don't worry. Go with the letter elimination strategy and we are sure you will not struggle much.

Quordle 635 clues for October 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, R, F, and S.

2. The words end with the letters L, N, D, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - an untidy mass of things that are twisted together

4. Word 2 clue - a smooth cloth used to make clothes

5. Word 3 clue - smelling extremely bad and stale

6. Word 4 clue - the five lines and four spaces between them on which musical notes are written

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 635 answer for October 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SNARL

2. RAYON

3. FETID

4. STAVE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

