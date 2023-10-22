Quordle 636 answer for October 22: Not that tough! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions
Quordle 636 answer for October 22: Today’s puzzle is a mix of easy and tricky words. If you find yourself at the midpoint and not sure where to go from here, then just check these hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle 636 answer for October 22: This week has been quite average when it comes to the degree of difficulty of the puzzle and we are going to end it on an average note as well. The Sunday puzzle gets two easy words and two tricky words, which should make solving the puzzle somewhat difficult but certainly not impossible. So, you may try solving it on your own, but if you find yourself stuck at any point, we recommend not to waste your attempts and instead check these Quordle hints and clues. Additionally, we have also shared the answers to today's puzzle which you can find at the bottom.
Quordle 636 hints for October 22
Two of the words today are as simple as they come. Common letters, no repetition, follow the typical consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern and all the letters are pretty common as well. On the other hand, the other two words have strange letter arrangements as well as uncommon letter usage. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.
Quordle 636 clues for October 22
1. Today's words begin with the letters D, P, F, and C.
2. The words end with the letters N, R, T, and A.
3. Word 1 clue - a group of twelve things
4. Word 2 clue - of or relating to one or more poles
5. Word 3 clue - a weather condition in which the air temperature falls below the freezing point of water
6. Word 4 clue - any of several venomous Asian and African elapid snakes
These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure-shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.
Quordle 636 answer for October 22
SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.
The four words in today's Quordle are:
1. DOZEN
2. POLAR
3. FROST
4. COBRA
We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space every day.
