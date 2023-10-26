Icon
Home How To Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Perplexing puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Perplexing puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Today’s puzzle comes with the usual trickery. It is the perfect time to establish a better strategy to excel in the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 07:48 IST
Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Good news! The four Quordle words for today are rather easy to guess. (HT Tech)
Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Good news! The four Quordle words for today are rather easy to guess.

Quordle 640 answer for October 26: Compared to the usual Quordle difficulty, today's puzzle is definitely more on the challenging side. Players might find a couple of words extremely confusing while playing the game. However, it is still easier than the streak breaker earlier this week. And that's why this is also a great time to build a new strategy that is likely to help you come up with solutions on your own. If you have been struggling to find a strategy like that, make sure to check out the Quordle hints section. We have added a unique strategy for the game. For information regarding today's words, just scroll further to the Quordle clues section. And if you're in desperation and need to know the words, we understand. Just go to the bottom to find the Quordle solutions.

Quordle 640 hints for October 26

Today's puzzle has two words with repeated letters. This might be a bit tricky to find but that's the only real challenge in the game today. We also believe one single word might be unfamiliar to you but the rest would be easy to find. Now, coming to the strategy, the best way to solve a puzzle is by eliminating as many letters as possible in the first few attempts. Once the majority of the letters have been revealed, it's a game of jumbled letters from there on out and should not be difficult to solve.

Quordle 640 clues for October 26

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, E, S, and B.

2. The words end with the letters P, N, N, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - a loud, heavy sound like something heavy or made of metal hitting a hard surface

4. Word 2 clue - to put food into your mouth, then bite and swallow it

5. Word 3 clue - to feel a lot of pleasure, love, etc. because of something or someone

6. Word 4 clue - a man of a high social position in Britain; a nobleman

There you go. We believe these clues have presented the words in a platter for you. All you need to do is think carefully and the solution will come to you. But if you're still not sure, simply scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 640 answer for October 26

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CRUMP

2. EATEN

3. SWOON

4. BARON

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 07:45 IST
