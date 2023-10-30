Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Challenging answers today! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Quordle players need to be assertive while figuring out the puzzle as only a handful of tries are given to the players. Unlike Wordle where only one word has to be guessed, Quordle is a lot more challenging, with four mystery words forming the solution to the daily puzzle. Unlike crossword puzzles, there are no hints either, making Quordle even more challenging. While we'd all like Mondays to be easy, it won't be the case for Quordle players as today's set of answers could leave you scratching your head!

So, if you're stuck, then check out the Quordle 644 hints and clues here. You can also scroll down to the bottom to find all the answers.

Quordle 644 hints for October 30

Some hints and clues can help you get the answers and maintain your winning streak. You are advised not to panic and make wise guesses so that you can solve today's Quordle challenge within the 9 attempts provided. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

1. The four words start with the letters C, E, G, and G.

2. The words end with the letters S, L, M, and N,

3. Word 1 clue: A popular board game involving king, queen, knights, and more.

4. Word 2 clue: Wooden frame which holds an artist's artwork.

5. Word 3 clue: A state of depression or despondency.

6. Word 4 clue: Obtain information from various sources, often with difficulty.

Here you go! Now give it a try. We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if you are still not able to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 644 answers for October 30

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you want to know the Quordle 644 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 644 are:

1. CHESS

2. EASEL

3. GLOOM

4. GLEAN

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 644 challenge! Check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues and answers.