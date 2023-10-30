Icon
Home How To Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Challenging answers today! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Challenging answers today! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Today’s Quordle answers could leave you scratching your head! So, if you’re stuck, then check out these hints, and clues here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 21:43 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)

Quordle 644 answers for October 30: Quordle players need to be assertive while figuring out the puzzle as only a handful of tries are given to the players. Unlike Wordle where only one word has to be guessed, Quordle is a lot more challenging, with four mystery words forming the solution to the daily puzzle. Unlike crossword puzzles, there are no hints either, making Quordle even more challenging. While we'd all like Mondays to be easy, it won't be the case for Quordle players as today's set of answers could leave you scratching your head!

So, if you're stuck, then check out the Quordle 644 hints and clues here. You can also scroll down to the bottom to find all the answers.

Quordle 644 hints for October 30

Some hints and clues can help you get the answers and maintain your winning streak. You are advised not to panic and make wise guesses so that you can solve today's Quordle challenge within the 9 attempts provided. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 644 hints for October 30

1. The four words start with the letters C, E, G, and G.

2. The words end with the letters S, L, M, and N,

3. Word 1 clue: A popular board game involving king, queen, knights, and more.

4. Word 2 clue: Wooden frame which holds an artist's artwork.

5. Word 3 clue: A state of depression or despondency.

6. Word 4 clue: Obtain information from various sources, often with difficulty.

Here you go! Now give it a try. We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if you are still not able to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 644 answers for October 30

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you want to know the Quordle 644 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 644 are:

1. CHESS

2. EASEL

3. GLOOM

4. GLEAN

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 644 challenge! Check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues and answers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 21:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon