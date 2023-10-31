Icon
Home How To Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Difficulty goes up! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Difficulty goes up! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Today’s puzzle is finally back with some challenging words. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions and ensure your victory today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 19:25 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (Play Store)

Quordle 645 answer for October 31: Finally, Quordle has presented a genuinely tough puzzle. And interestingly, it has picked some unique words for it. So if you have been slacking in the game the last few days, consider this your wake-up call because the slightest mistake today can and will cost your winning streak. And it is never nice to lose your winning streak on a weekend. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 645 hints for October 31

You need to beware of two words in particular today. The first is the one with repeated letters which also contains an uncommon letter and the second is an uncommon word which uses one of the most infrequent letters in the English language. Apart from that, there is another word with repeated letters in the puzzle. The words contain every trick in the book, so make sure to use the letter elimination strategy to solve the puzzle. You can also simply take a look at the clues below.

Quordle 645 clues for October 31

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, S, B, and L.

2. The words end with the letters E, N, O, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - a county, now used in combination in the names of many British counties

4. Word 2 clue - to cut the wool off a sheep

5. Word 3 clue - a pair of small connected drums of different sizes and pitches played

6. Word 4 clue - having or carrying a lot of something

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 645 answer for October 31

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SHIRE

2. SHORN

3. BONGO

4. LADEN

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 19:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon