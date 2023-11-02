Quordle 647 answer for November 2: Don't falter! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 647 answer for November 2: Today's Quordle game is going to get mixed reactions. Out of the four words you have to guess, two are easy while the other two are difficult ones to guess. With a little bit of concentration and good word power, you will be able to crack the Quordle answers. However, you are advised to not waste your attempts by making random guesses. For further assistance, you can check the hints and clues provided here to help you find today's Quordle answers.

Quordle 647 hints for November 2

Both the letters and words of today's Quordle challenge will trick and challenge you. You may face issues in figuring out the letters used to form the words. However, don't panic and use the first 2-3 attempts to figure out a few letters that are there in the words. You can have a look at the below-mentioned Quordle 647 clues for better guidance.

Quordle 647 clues for November 2

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, F, P, and A.

2. The words end with the letters E, Y, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a smooth, sticky, liquid substance usually considered unpleasant

4. Word 2 clue - to like the idea of having or doing something

5. Word 3 clue - the regular beating of the heart, especially when it is felt at the wrist or side of the neck

4. Word 4 clue - to agree that something unpleasant is true or that you have done something wrong

And the clues are here for your help! We hope these clues can help you crack today's Quordle challenge easily. However, if you have limited attempts or simply want to know the answers, check them out below.

Quordle 647 answer for November 2

If you want to crack the Quordle 647 challenge yourself, you need to stop reading here. However, if you are left with the last few attempts check the answers below.

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle challenge are:

1. SLIME

2. FANCY

3. PULSE

4. ADMIT

Go win the game now!