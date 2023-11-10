Icon
Quordle 655 answer for November 10: Frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 655 answer for November 10: Frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 655 answer for November 10: Make sure you do not lose the game and all your progress. Protect your streak with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 20:19 IST
Quordle 655 answer for November 10: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues.
Quordle 655 answer for November 10: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 655 answer for November 10: In just 45 more days, Quordle will reach the coveted 700th puzzle milestone. When the game first came out, it was part of a large number of games that were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the rings to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle, and more. There was also a group of games that kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found out the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 655 hints for November 10

Only a single word contains a repeated letter. The rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of the clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game.

Quordle 655 clues for November 10

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, A, S, and P.

2. THe words end with the letters O, E, K, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a book made with large sheets of paper, especially as used in early printing

4. Word 2 clue - able to think quickly and clearly

5. Word 3 clue - an amount of something that has been kept ready to be used

6. Word 4 clue - a very small bag that people keep their money in

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 655 answer for November 10

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FOLIO

2. AGILE

3. STOCK

4. PURSE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 20:18 IST
