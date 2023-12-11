Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Challenging solution today! Check hints and clues

Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Today's Quordle puzzle presents a tough challenge due to the presence of uncommon letters and their complex arrangement - the degree of difficulty is high. To make it even more challenging is the repetition of a letter, which may spoil most of your guesses. For seasoned players who have been playing for some time, it's important to be cautious and not let your hard work go in vain. Newer players who are unfamiliar with the game's tricks should proceed with even more caution.

It is recommended you go through the Quordle hints and clues to gain a better understanding of the words in order to save you from running out of chances. If you are already in the midst of the game and stuck badly, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 686 hints for December 11

Some hints and clues can help you get the answer and maintain your winning streak. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

1. The four words start with the letters - B, B, H, and M.

2. The words end with the letters - L, N, E, and A.

3. Word 1 clue: forming or belonging to a bottom layer or base.

4. Word 2 clue: a member of the lowest order of the British nobility.

5. Word 3 clue: To hurry.

6. Word 4 clue: an excessive enthusiasm or desire.

Now that you know the clues, the answer for Quordle 686 can be easily guessed! However, if you're still scratching your head and stuck in the puzzle, then scroll down to find the answer for today's Quordle 686.

Quordle 686 answer for December 11

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you really want to know the Quordle 686 answer then keep reading.

The answer for Quordle 686 are:

1. BASAL

2. BARON

3. HASTE

4. MANIA

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 686 challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.