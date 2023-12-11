Icon
Home How To Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Challenging solution today! Check hints and clues

Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Challenging solution today! Check hints and clues

Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Today's Quordle challenge could leave you scratching your head! For an easy win and to escape the Monday blues, check the Quordle hints, and clues here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 20:39 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Check Quordle hints and clues here for assistance. (HT Tech)

Quordle 686 answer for December 11: Today's Quordle puzzle presents a tough challenge due to the presence of uncommon letters and their complex arrangement - the degree of difficulty is high. To make it even more challenging is the repetition of a letter, which may spoil most of your guesses. For seasoned players who have been playing for some time, it's important to be cautious and not let your hard work go in vain. Newer players who are unfamiliar with the game's tricks should proceed with even more caution.

It is recommended you go through the Quordle hints and clues to gain a better understanding of the words in order to save you from running out of chances. If you are already in the midst of the game and stuck badly, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 686 hints for December 11

Some hints and clues can help you get the answer and maintain your winning streak. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 686 hints for December 11

1. The four words start with the letters - B, B, H, and M.

2. The words end with the letters - L, N, E, and A.

3. Word 1 clue: forming or belonging to a bottom layer or base.

4. Word 2 clue: a member of the lowest order of the British nobility.

5. Word 3 clue: To hurry.

6. Word 4 clue: an excessive enthusiasm or desire.

Now that you know the clues, the answer for Quordle 686 can be easily guessed! However, if you're still scratching your head and stuck in the puzzle, then scroll down to find the answer for today's Quordle 686.

Quordle 686 answer for December 11

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you really want to know the Quordle 686 answer then keep reading.

The answer for Quordle 686 are:

1. BASAL

2. BARON

3. HASTE

4. MANIA

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 686 challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 20:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon