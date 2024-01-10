Icon
Home How To Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Hard as nails puzzle! Check hints, clues, more

Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Hard as nails puzzle! Check hints, clues, more

Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Today’s Quordle answers will leave you scratching your head! However, even if you’re stuck, don’t fret. Check the Quordle hints and clues here to crack the answers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 17:39 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here to get to the answers quickly. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here to get to the answers quickly. (Play Store)

Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Unlike Wordle which requires players to only guess one word, Quordle is a lot trickier they must guess 4 words. Moreover, the words need to be found simultaneously, making the guessing game a bit more difficult. The game largely depends upon the strength of your vocabulary and clever use of vowels. So, if you're a regular Quordle player, then the answers may come easily to you, but there are some days on which even seasoned Quordle players are left scratching their heads.

So, if today is one such day, then check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to today's Quordle 716 puzzle.

Quordle 716 hints for January 10

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized under an extremely difficult challenge! The words are challenging to guess and are rarely used in everyday conversations. Thus, you need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially when there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 716 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 716 clues for January 10

1. Today's Quordle words begin with R, S, P, and B.

2. The words end with S, R, A, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue — a puzzle in which words are represented by combinations of pictures and individual letters.

4. Word 2 clue — someone who plants seeds.

5. Word 3 clue — a large windproof jacket with a hood, designed to be worn in cold weather.

6. Word 4 clue — loose clothing.

We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. So, go ahead, and give Quordle 716 a try! However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 716 answers for January 10

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 716 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 716 challenge are:

1. REBUS

2. SOWER

3. PARKA

4. BAGGY

Congratulations on solving Quordle 716! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 17:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon