Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Hard as nails puzzle! Check hints, clues, more

Quordle 716 answer for January 10: Unlike Wordle which requires players to only guess one word, Quordle is a lot trickier they must guess 4 words. Moreover, the words need to be found simultaneously, making the guessing game a bit more difficult. The game largely depends upon the strength of your vocabulary and clever use of vowels. So, if you're a regular Quordle player, then the answers may come easily to you, but there are some days on which even seasoned Quordle players are left scratching their heads.

So, if today is one such day, then check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to today's Quordle 716 puzzle.

Quordle 716 hints for January 10

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized under an extremely difficult challenge! The words are challenging to guess and are rarely used in everyday conversations. Thus, you need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially when there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 716 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 716 clues for January 10

1. Today's Quordle words begin with R, S, P, and B.

2. The words end with S, R, A, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue — a puzzle in which words are represented by combinations of pictures and individual letters.

4. Word 2 clue — someone who plants seeds.

5. Word 3 clue — a large windproof jacket with a hood, designed to be worn in cold weather.

6. Word 4 clue — loose clothing.

We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. So, go ahead, and give Quordle 716 a try! However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 716 answers for January 10

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 716 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 716 challenge are:

1. REBUS

2. SOWER

3. PARKA

4. BAGGY

Congratulations on solving Quordle 716! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

