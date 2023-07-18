Home How To Samajavaragamana OTT release: When, where to watch Sree Vishnu comedy drama online

Samajavaragamana OTT release: The successful comedy-drama starring Sree Vishnu is likely to make its digital debut soon. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Jul 18 2023
The general perception is that comedies are for the masses and not the critics. What it means is that the comedy genre is often formulaic, which is a tried and tested formula to generate laughter. As a genre, the innovation in comedy is quite less since focusing on doing something different can quickly snowball into a failed project. However, every once in a while, a few comedy films come that change this notion. From Hera Pheri to Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, these movies have stayed with the fans for their ability to woo the audience and the critics. And now, Samajavaragamana has managed to achieve something similar. And finally, it appears that the film is ready to make its digital debut. If you too want to know when and where to watch this movie everyone is talking about, then you need to know the Samajavaragamana OTT release date.

Samajavaragamana OTT release: Details

The Telugu-language comedy film is directed by Ram Abbaraju. The film's story was written by Bhanu Bogavarapu. It is produced by Razesh Danda under the banners of AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies. The film made its theatrical release on June 29. Since its launch, it has become the highest-grossing film of the protagonist Sree Vishnu's career.

The story of the film focuses on a central character Balu (Bala Subramanyam), a middle-class son and a ticketing clerk at a multiplex in Hyderabad. The film revolves around Balu and Sarayu, the girl he loves, but cannot marry due to hilariously complicated circumstances.

The film stars Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Pramodini, Devi Prasad, and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube and it has received 2.9 million views, 65,000 likes, and more than 800 comments.

Samajavaragamana OTT release: When to watch

Some reports have suggested that the comedy-drama film can make its digital debut on July 22. Some other reports insist the film can be released on July 29. Do note, there is no official confirmation for either.

Samajavaragamana OTT release: Where to watch

The film is expected to make its debut on Aha. There is a first-time-only plan on the platform that allows users to pay just Rs. 99 for three months and access all the Telugu films and web series. Afterwards, the price increases to Rs. 199 for the same plan.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 11:01 IST
