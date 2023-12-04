Icon
Home How To Smart Portrait mode on iPhone 15 can help transform your photography; Know how to use it

Smart Portrait mode on iPhone 15 can help transform your photography; Know how to use it

Discover the iPhone 15 innovative Smart Portrait mode, offering dynamic focus control in photos. Apple's latest ad showcases its transformative camera features. Know how you can use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 13:44 IST
Apple has just rolled out a compelling advertisement for the latest iPhone 15 series, putting the spotlight on its exceptional camera capabilities, particularly the groundbreaking Smart Portrait mode. This innovative iPhone 15 feature empowers users to dynamically adjust the focus on different subjects in a photo, even after the image has been captured. Notably, this functionality is available for both standard and portrait images. In a 1 minute 49-second video, Apple vividly demonstrates the Smart Portrait mode in action. The footage captures a band in the process of creating their album cover, with one member utilising the iPhone 15 to edit a group photo.

Through the Portrait subject focus adjustment, this individual accentuates herself in the foreground while artfully blurring her bandmates in the background. Also read: Cyber Monday sale: This iPhone 15 deal will give you $300 back

In a captivating twist, another bandmate takes control, modifying the image to centre on himself and intentionally blurring out the others. A playful argument ensues over which version to choose, ultimately resolved by the third member, who opts to emphasise himself while obscuring the background.

iPhone 15 Smart Portrait Mode

Smart Portrait Mode on iPhone 15 extends its prowess beyond portraits, recognising the presence of people, animals, or objects in regular photos. This transformative capability remains effective even in photos taken without activating the portrait mode. By accessing the "Edit" interface and tapping the aperture icon, users can seamlessly adjust background blur using an intuitive slider. For photos with multiple subjects, changing the focus is as simple as tapping on the desired person or object.

Notably, Apple had earlier highlighted the iPhone 15's Personal Voice feature in a separate video. This feature leverages machine learning to replicate the user's voice, as showcased in an emotionally charged scenario where an individual who had lost their voice narrates a story to a child with the help of an iPhone.

Editing Portraits on iPhone

In the Photos app, users have the power to customise and fine-tune lighting effects, depth of field, and the focus point of their portraits. Additionally, portrait effects can be applied to photos captured in Photo mode.

Changing the Focus Point of a Portrait

Achieving dynamic focus control in portraits is seamless with the Focus Control feature. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. Tap any portrait to view it in full screen, then tap Edit.

3. Choose a new subject or focus point in the photo.

4. Tap Done.

Note: This feature is available on portraits taken on iPhone 13 models and later, running iOS 16 or later.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 13:23 IST
