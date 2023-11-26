Icon

Cyber Monday sale: This iPhone 15 deal will give you $300 back

Cyber Monday sale: Grab an iPhone 15 for $23.03/month, and get a $300 gift card on Walmart! Best offers from AT&T and Verizon plans.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 15:20 IST
Cyber Monday deal: Walmart is offering a $300 gift card on iPhone 15 purchase with a carrier plan. (AP)

Looking for an awesome Cyber Monday deal on the new iPhone 15 series? Well, Walmart has something special for you! Even though Cyber Monday sale is still not here, you can score a fantastic offer right now. Walmart is offering the iPhone 15 on a discounted monthly plan for just $23.03. And here's the kicker - they will give you a $300 eGift card to use in-store. This amazing gift card deal is valid for AT&T and Verizon iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro purchases made between November 22 and December 3.

The iPhone 15 is up for grabs at Walmart on an AT&T plan, starting at only $23.03 per month over 36 months. You get to choose from all five colors and various storage configurations. Simply pick an AT&T plan that suits you, and voila – Walmart throws in a $300 gift card for free.

How to Qualify for the $300 eGift Card

To qualify for this awesome promotion, all you need to do is sign up for and activate an AT&T or Verizon plan through Walmart. The plans start at $45 per month for 36 months (or $0.00 per month if you have an eligible device to trade in). So, with Walmart's $23.03 per month device cost, the lowest you'll pay for a qualifying iPhone 15 is $68.03 per month.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you have your eyes on the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you will pay a bit more, but the sweet deal of a $300 eGift card applies to any AT&T or Verizon plan, no matter the model you choose. Unfortunately, you can't use the gift card value towards your iPhone 15 purchase.

Apple's iPhone 15 is the top-tier flagship phone with a USB-C port and a powerful 48MP camera from last year's iPhone 14 Pro. If you're considering splurging on an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14, Walmart has got you covered with $400 or $500 gift cards respectively. These savings make it a compelling offer, especially if you're thinking of getting an iPhone on a wireless plan. Don't miss out on this incredible deal.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 15:20 IST
