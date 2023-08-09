Home How To Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse OTT release: Know where to watch the film online

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse OTT release: The animated action-adventure movie has made its digital debut. Check where you can watch it online.

Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 21:22 IST
It is time to let out the kid inside you. After long anticipation, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second installment of the animated Spider-Verse franchise, recently made its theatrical debut to high acclaim by both the audience and the critic. The movie tells the story of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man from an alternate universe, who has multiple superpowers that he uses to take down criminals. And if you are a fan of the superhero genre or just Spider-Man, this movie has some great moments for you that you do not want to miss. The best part is that the film has made its digital debut. So, want to watch it? Know where to watch the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse OTT release online.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse OTT release: Details

The sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this movie was produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment. It is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the Spider-Verse and continues the story of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The film witnessed monumental success during its theatrical release and became the highest-grossing film produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

The story picks up after the events of the first film, as all the different Spider-Men left for their original universes, and Miles was left alone to figure out his powers and the kind of superhero he wanted to be. This time around, there is also an increased focus on Gwen Stacy and her universe. The movie also features Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, and the Indian reimagination of Spider-Man, whose secret identity is Pavitr Prabhakar.

The voice cast of the film includes some popular names from Hollywood including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse OTT release: Where to watch

The film is available to watch on four different OTT platforms, although, on some of them, you will have to rent out the film in order to enjoy it. The film can be seen on Zee5, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies. The latter three platforms are offering the film on rental as well as to purchase.

