Spy OTT release: Where to watch the Nikhil Siddhartha action thriller online

These days when you hear about a spy film in India, the first thought goes to the Spy Universe that is being created by Yash Raj Films with its series of action films that feature various fictional RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agents taking on dangerous cases. But if you want to see a fresh take on the genre and enjoy some regional content alongside, then you should try out the Telugu-language film Spy, with Nikhil Siddhartha and Iswarya Menon in leading roles. The film is already out on streaming platforms, and if you want to make your Saturday more fun, then you need to know where to watch the Spy OTT release.

Spy OTT release: Details

The Telugu-language action spy film marks the directorial debut for Garry BH who has been working as an editor for a number of years. The film was produced by K. Rajashekhar Reddy, who has also written the story for the movie. The film was released on 29 June 2023 in Telugu, along with dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The story of the film revolves around two RAW agents and an NIA (National Investigation Agency) agent working on a mission to find someone. They must complete this deeply personal mission alongside working on national interest to find notorious terrorist Khadir Khan who is plotting a heinous scheme against India.

The film stars Nikhil Siddharth, Iswarya Menon, Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Makrand Deshpande, Ravi Varma, Sachin Khedekar, Nithin Mehta, Posani Krishna Murali, and others.

The trailer of the film was uploaded by Junglee Music Telugu on YouTube and it has amassed 14 million views, 207K likes, and more than 3,400 comments.

Spy OTT release: Where to watch

The film's digital rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Videos, and it began streaming Spy starting July 27. This means if you want to watch the movie, you can begin right away. Do note, you will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the movie. The cheapest plan is available for Rs. 299 which gives you access to Prime Videos as well as other Amazon Prime benefits for one month.