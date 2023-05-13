Home How To TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Sunrisers vs Super Giants match

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Sunrisers vs Super Giants match

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: In the first game of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle. Know where to watch the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 13:23 IST
SRH vs LSG TATA IPL 2023
TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: Know all the details around the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match today. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: Know all the details around the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match today. (PTI)

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: We have reached the late stage of the IPL tournament now. With just 12 matches to go before the knock-out games, every match matters and no team can afford a loss anymore. And this applies even more to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants as both teams are trying to make it to the top 4. And this game can potentially decide the fate of both the winner and the loser. With so much at stake, tonight's game is unmissable. Find out where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants tonight.

SRH is placed in the 9th position in the tournament, just above DC, but they have the advantage of playing just 10 games whereas some teams have played as many as 12 games. Hyderabad have also won their last game and will be looking to use that momentum to win their remaining games and make it to the top 4.

On the other hand, LSG is sitting in the 5th position but they have had a rough spell lately, losing two out of their last three games. With just 3 games remaining, they too would be looking to make the most of them.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The 58th game of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.

First Published Date: 13 May, 13:23 IST
