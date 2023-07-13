Home How To The Trial OTT release: When and where to watch the Kajol legal drama online

The Trial OTT release: The legal drama starring Kajol is about to make its digital debut. Know when, where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 19:27 IST
Know all about The Trial OTT release. (Disney+ Hotstar YouTube)
Courtroom dramas have a big fan following in India. Ever since the 2013 film Jolly LLB was released and subsequently made a cult classic by fans, the genre has struck a chord with people. Recently, we have seen movies like Ram Setu, the Malayalam-language film Vaashi, and Pink gain popularity in this genre. And if you have been looking for something new to watch that can satiate your need for a strategic battle for justice, then you need to know about The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. This direct-to-OTT series features popular actress Kajol in the lead role. Check out when and where to watch The Trial OTT release.

The Trial OTT release: Details

The Trial is a Hindi-language legal and political drama directed by Suparn Verma, and written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and Siddharth Kumar. The web series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife. The series was announced in July 2022, and ever since its announcement, it had created a buzz.

The premise of the show revolves around a wife whose husband, an additional judge, gets jailed for taking sexual favors as bribes. As her whole world comes crashing down, the stay-at-home mother to two children decides to return to her profession as a junior lawyer to provide for her family and to gain independence.

The series stars Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Vijay Vikram Singh and others.

The trailer of the show was posted on YouTube and has amassed 41 million views, 31,000 likes, and more than 800 comments.

The Trial OTT release: When to watch

The legal drama series will make its OTT debut tomorrow, July 14. So, you can begin streaming the show starting this Friday from the comfort of your home.

The Trial OTT release: Where to watch

The show is a Hotstar Original, being produced by the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. It will exclusively stream on its platform. In order to watch the show, you will need a subscription to it. The cheapest plan for Disney+ Hotstar is Rs. 299 a month, where you can access all the content on the platform and watch it on four different devices simultaneously.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 19:27 IST
