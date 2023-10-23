Icon
Top 5 Erangel locations in BGMI that can help you win your battle royale

Top 5 Erangel locations in BGMI that can help you win your battle royale

Discover the top drop spots in BGMI's Erangel map to get a winning edge. Loot, challenges, and strategies await in these areas.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 06:56 IST
Discover the top landing spots in BGMI's Erangel map for BGMI victory (Battlegrounds Mobile India/Instagram)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players know that Erangel, the iconic map, promises a dynamic and immersive gaming adventure. With diverse terrains and strategic locales, where you land can dictate the outcome of your battle royale journey. We have narrowed it down to five popular drop spots in Erangel to give you an edge in your pursuit of that coveted chicken dinner.

1. Georgopol

In the southeast corner of Erangel, Georgopol sprawls as a vast industrial zone, featuring warehouses, containers, and towering structures. It's a treasure trove for loot, offering everything from assault rifles to armor and attachments. Georgopol is famed for its vehicle spawns, allowing swift movement to the safe zone. Just be prepared for others who share the same plan.

2. Pochinki

Pochinki, nestled at Erangel's heart, is one of the most popular drop zones. It combines residential and industrial buildings, making it a prime loot spot. Expect intense early-game combat, as numerous players flock here to gear up quickly. To secure victory, employ strategic movements and stay vigilant.

3. School

If you're hungry for early-game action and a challenge, head to the School in Rozhok, situated in Erangel's northwest region. This multi-story building lures adrenaline junkies seeking quick kills and loot. With multiple entry points and vertical combat opportunities, quick reflexes and sharp shooting skills are a must. The apartments near the school are also excellent drop spots, with multiple buildings and floors for quick item collection. A 3x or 4x scope comes in handy for targeting school players from the apartments.

4. Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana, positioned in Erangel's central-western area, is the map's largest residential zone. It offers abundant loot and numerous opportunities to gear up. Due to its size, navigating through this area requires caution and a methodical approach to avoid ambushes and maximize your survival chances.

5. Military Base

The Military Base, located at the southernmost tip of the map, is a high-risk, high-reward landing spot. It's renowned for its high-tier loot and diverse weaponry. The base sprawls across multiple structures, including barracks, warehouses, and offices, providing a plethora of loot options. Expect fierce competition as formidable opponents also vie for the Military Base's rewards.

These prime drop spots in Erangel are well-loved for a reason. Choose wisely and play strategically to increase your chances of attaining that elusive chicken dinner.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 06:56 IST
