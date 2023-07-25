UGC NET results 2023 declared online: know where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET results 2023 online. The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test was held in June 2023. Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June exam was held in two phases one was conducted between June 13 to 17 and the second phase was held between June 19 to 22, 2023.

The purpose of the UGC NET exam is to assess the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' at Universities and Colleges. A vast number of colleges and universities accept NET as a valid score for their own recruitment process. Some of these are the University of Calcutta, the University of Allahabad, Jamia Milia Islamia, the University of Madras, the University of Delhi, the National Institute of Technology, SRM University, and more.

An entrance examination was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities nationwide. Furthermore, the exam was conducted in 18 shifts This year over 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the examination.

Before checking the results online, candidates should ensure that they have their hall ticket and other details along with themselves. Once the portal opens, users will need to add these details in order to check the results. However, there might be some rush, and sometimes the portal can also crash or slow down. If that happens, we advice waiting a little and then trying again.

How to check UGC NET 2023 results online

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of UGC NET through the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Once you reach the website, you will be directed to the homepage.

3. On the homepage, you will have to find UGC NET 2023 exam. Once located, click on the scorecard download link.

4. A separate page will be displayed where you have to fill in your credentials like the application number and date of birth.

5. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

6. Click on the download button to save your result.

7. Make sure you take a printout of the scorecard for your reference.