Wordle 640 answer for March 21: Hard yet easy! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 640 answer for March 21: The puzzle today is relatively easier than the last few days. And players should not struggle with the word much as long as they can figure out one letter in particular. But sometimes, it is a single letter that causes the downfall. So many times players lose out on their win simply because they were not able to find out that one missing letter. Do not make that mistake today. If you're stuck and you're not sure which word to use to eliminate all the letters, simply check our Wordle hints and clues to gain more information about the words. And if you need something more than that, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 640 hints for March 21

This is a spoiler-free zone. We will only be giving out the hints here without revealing the answer. Today's word is relatively easy to solve. It has no repeated letters and apart from one uncommon letter, the rest of them should not be very difficult to find. The word itself is pretty common so that should also be an advantage for you. To make sure you get the solution, try a vowel-heavy starting word.

Wordle 640 clues for March 21

Today's word begins with the letter T.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with the letter H.

One of the vowels is U.

The remaining vowel is O.

Honestly, these clues have all but revealed the word. Take the information and go solve the puzzle in maximum 2-3 attempts. But for those of you who are stuck in the last attempt, scroll down for the answer.

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TOUGH. It means “difficult to accomplish, resolve, endure, or deal with”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues regarding the weekend puzzle.