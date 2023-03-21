    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Wordle 640 answer for March 21: Hard yet easy! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 640 answer for March 21: Hard yet easy! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 640 answer for March 21: The hints and clues for today's Wordle challenge provided here will surely help you crack the word of the day easily. Check them out here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 21 2023, 07:56 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 640 answer for March 21: Crack today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 640 answer for March 21: The puzzle today is relatively easier than the last few days. And players should not struggle with the word much as long as they can figure out one letter in particular. But sometimes, it is a single letter that causes the downfall. So many times players lose out on their win simply because they were not able to find out that one missing letter. Do not make that mistake today. If you're stuck and you're not sure which word to use to eliminate all the letters, simply check our Wordle hints and clues to gain more information about the words. And if you need something more than that, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

    Wordle 640 hints for March 21

    This is a spoiler-free zone. We will only be giving out the hints here without revealing the answer. Today's word is relatively easy to solve. It has no repeated letters and apart from one uncommon letter, the rest of them should not be very difficult to find. The word itself is pretty common so that should also be an advantage for you. To make sure you get the solution, try a vowel-heavy starting word.

    Wordle 640 clues for March 21

    Today's word begins with the letter T.

    The word contains two vowels in it.

    The word ends with the letter H.

    One of the vowels is U.

    The remaining vowel is O.

    Honestly, these clues have all but revealed the word. Take the information and go solve the puzzle in maximum 2-3 attempts. But for those of you who are stuck in the last attempt, scroll down for the answer.

    Wordle 544 answer for December 15

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is TOUGH. It means “difficult to accomplish, resolve, endure, or deal with”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues regarding the weekend puzzle.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Mar, 07:55 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
    iOS 16
    iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome
    iPhone tips and tricks
    iPhone tips and tricks: Take a full-page screenshot on your iPhone with just a tap
    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile