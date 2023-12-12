Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Solve it carefully! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Wordle has completed two years of existence and soon it will complete the second anniversary of it being acquired by the New York Times. Even as the game was officially released to the public in October 2021, the game started giving out secret words starting June 19, 2021. Back then, the game was only shared with friends and family of the creator Josh Wardle. However, even as Wordle has completed two years since its launch, there are many players who still have not been able to complete their 500 streaks on the game. A streak of 500 essentially means that the player has consecutively both played and solved Wordle without any missed days or failures. And if you are desperately trying to reach the milestone, allow us to take you to it. These Wordle hints and clues are designed to ensure you never fail the puzzle. And if even that falls short, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the answer.

Wordle 906 hints for December 12

Today's word brings back the double vowel trouble. However, if it was alone the challenge, then it probably would not have been a big deal. But the word also comes with odd placement of vowels. Combining both of them together will make today's word a fiery opponent. But don't worry, check our clues below.

Wordle 906 clues for December 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in the word.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. One of the consonants in the word is H.

5. The repeated letter in the word is also E.

Hopefully, the clues have shown you the light and you can handle the rest yourself. But if there is any scope of doubt, then just scroll down to the bottom and check the answer.

Wordle 906 answer for December 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is THESE. It means, “plural form of this”. We hope the Wordle clues were an asset for you in solving the puzzle today. Check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.