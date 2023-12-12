Icon
Home How To Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Solve it carefully! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Solve it carefully! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Keeping your streak alive will be a challenging task with today’s Wordle. But take the help of these Wordle hints and clues and you will reach the solution easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 18:15 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Today’s Wordle can be deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Today’s Wordle can be deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 906 answer for December 12: Wordle has completed two years of existence and soon it will complete the second anniversary of it being acquired by the New York Times. Even as the game was officially released to the public in October 2021, the game started giving out secret words starting June 19, 2021. Back then, the game was only shared with friends and family of the creator Josh Wardle. However, even as Wordle has completed two years since its launch, there are many players who still have not been able to complete their 500 streaks on the game. A streak of 500 essentially means that the player has consecutively both played and solved Wordle without any missed days or failures. And if you are desperately trying to reach the milestone, allow us to take you to it. These Wordle hints and clues are designed to ensure you never fail the puzzle. And if even that falls short, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the answer.

Wordle 906 hints for December 12

Today's word brings back the double vowel trouble. However, if it was alone the challenge, then it probably would not have been a big deal. But the word also comes with odd placement of vowels. Combining both of them together will make today's word a fiery opponent. But don't worry, check our clues below.

Wordle 906 clues for December 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in the word.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. One of the consonants in the word is H.

5. The repeated letter in the word is also E.

Hopefully, the clues have shown you the light and you can handle the rest yourself. But if there is any scope of doubt, then just scroll down to the bottom and check the answer.

Wordle 906 answer for December 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is THESE. It means, “plural form of this”. We hope the Wordle clues were an asset for you in solving the puzzle today. Check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 18:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon