Hp Omen 15 Ce074tx (2gd84pa) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 142,990 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop now with free delivery.