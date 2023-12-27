Hp Omen 15 Ce074tx (2gd84pa) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 13th Gen, Intel® Core™ i5-13500HX, 40.9 cm (16.1") Diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 165 Hz, Anti-Glare, 300 nits, (16GB, 512GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX4050, WIn11, B&O, 16-wf0052TX
The starting price for the HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop in India is Rs. 142,990. At Amazon, the HP Omen 15 ce074tx 2GD84PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 131,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.