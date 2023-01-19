Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim in India?
Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (4 UP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
