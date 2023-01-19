 Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 828 Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 828 Dual SIM is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    4 UP
    2800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4 UP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4 UP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3" sensor size)
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 78.9 mm
    • 157.7 mm
    • 148 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 66.87 %
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Desire 828 Dual SIM
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    • December 14, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz CDMA 800 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ , EV-DO category A GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Up to 9.53 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim in India?

    Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (4 UP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim?

    What is the Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim Waterproof?

    View More

    Htc Desire 828 Dual Sim