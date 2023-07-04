 Htc Desire 620g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC Desire 620G is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 15,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 620G from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 620G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹15,900
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2100 mAh
Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Htc Desire 620g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2100 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • 2100 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 617 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Single
  • No
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • BSI Sensor
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 160 grams
  • 9.6 mm
  • Grey, White
  • 150.1 mm
  • 72.7 mm
Display
  • 294 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • S-LCD
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 63.01 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 9, 2014 (Official)
  • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
  • Desire 620G
  • No
  • HTC
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.362 W/kg, Body: 0.534 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • 1 GB
  • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 32 bit
  • MediaTek MT6592
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Htc Desire 620g FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 620G in India?

Htc Desire 620G price in India at 8,345 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 620G?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 620G?

How long does the Htc Desire 620G last?

What is the Htc Desire 620G Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 620G Waterproof?

View More

