 Htc Desire 728g Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 728G Dual Sim

    HTC Desire 728G Dual Sim

    HTC Desire 728G Dual Sim is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,898 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 728G Dual Sim from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 728G Dual Sim now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,898
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Htc Desire 728g Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 485 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 485 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • BSI Sensor
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 7.8 mm
    • 77.8 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 157.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 2
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • 67.73 %
    General
    • Desire 728G Dual Sim
    • No
    • HTC
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • November 5, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    • 1.5 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 16 GB
    Htc Desire 728g Dual Sim