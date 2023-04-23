 Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM

HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM

HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26386/heroimage/htc-desire-728-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26386/images/Design/htc-desire-728-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26386/images/Design/htc-desire-728-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26386/images/Design/htc-desire-728-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹17,500
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2800 mAh
Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹17,500
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP
2800 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 15,750
Buy Now

HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM Price in India

HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.17,500. The lowest price of HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM is Rs.15,750 on amazon.in.

HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.17,500. The lowest price of HTC Desire 728 Dual SIM is Rs.15,750 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 2800 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 485 Hours(3G) / Up to 496 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
  • 2800 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • F2.8
  • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
  • BSI Sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • F2.2
Design
  • 7.8 mm
  • Black, White
  • 153.5 grams
  • 77.8 mm
  • 157.9 mm
Display
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 67.73 %
  • No
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Desire 728 Dual SIM
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • HTC
  • HTC Sense
  • December 28, 2015 (Official)
  • No
  • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP3
  • 2 GB
  • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6753
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim in India?

Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim price in India at 15,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim?

How long does the Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim last?

What is the Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Htc Desire 728 Dual Sim