 Iqoo Z6 Se Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 SE

    IQOO Z6 SE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    12 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    IQOO Z6 SE Price in India

    IQOO Z6 SE price in India starts at Rs.13,490. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 SE is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 Se Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 12 MP, Primary Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 404 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z6 SE
    • iQOO
    • March 22, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560)
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    • Adreno 619L
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    Iqoo Z6 Se