 Iqoo Z6 5g 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM

    IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM

    IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Add to compare
    ₹ 15,499 M.R.P. ₹20,990
    IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM Price in India

    IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 5G 6GB RAM is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • 01h 43m 36s
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 185 grams
    • 164 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • Dynamo Black, Chromatic Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 401 ppi
    • 84.09 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.61 %
    General
    • Z6 5G 6GB RAM
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    • March 22, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 27.0 s
    • Adreno 619
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo Z6 5g 6gb Ram