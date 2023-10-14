Iqoo Z7 Lite Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Z7 Lite IQOO Z7 Lite is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO Z7 Lite Price in India The starting price for the IQOO Z7 Lite in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the IQOO Z7 Lite base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Iqoo Z7 Lite Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera Display Pixel Density 399 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD General Launch Date October 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand iQOO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

