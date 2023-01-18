 Iqoo Z6 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO Z6 4G

    IQOO Z6 4G

    IQOO Z6 4G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 4G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 13,999 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    IQOO Z6 4G Price in India

    IQOO Z6 4G price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 4G is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 27 minutes
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    Design
    • 182 grams
    • Raven Black, Lumina Blue
    • 73.7 mm
    • 160.8 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 84.49 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • AMOLED
    • 91.01 %
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • May 1, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Z6 4G
    • iQOO Z6 44W
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 31.0 s
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Iqoo Z6 4g