ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

ASUS India introduces the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), an Intel Evo Edition ultraportable laptop that signifies a notable addition to the Zenbook Classic series. With this ASUS laptop, the company aims to redefine premium design, extend battery life, and champion sustainable practices along with artificial intelligence (AI).

Arnold Su, ASUS India's Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, expressed enthusiasm about the Zenbook 14 OLED's launch, emphasizing its leap forward in seamlessly integrating power, sleekness, and sustainability. The laptop features Intel's AI-powered Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc graphics, unlocking AI capabilities for an immersive user experience in work, gaming, and creativity, all while prioritizing extended battery life.

Boasting a sophisticated ultraportable design, the Zenbook 14 OLED is an all-metal machine at just 14.9 mm thin and 1.2 kg light. The enhanced 75 Wh battery supports up to 20% more charging cycles, offering up to 15 hours of unplugged operation. USB-C Easy Charge simplifies recharging from various sources.

The laptop ensures an exceptional experience and connectivity with Intel Evo Edition, equipped with up to Intel's AI-powered Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc graphics. It facilitates seamless connectivity through Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The 14” OLED touchscreen with a 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits brightness, coupled with powerful super-linear speakers, enhances the overall user experience.

In line with a commitment to a sustainable lifestyle, ASUS incorporates up to 50% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials, eco-conscious packaging, and surpasses the ENERGY Star power-efficiency standard by 50%. Rigorous US military-grade testing ensures durability, contributing to the laptop's sustainability.

The Zenbook 14 OLED, available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart from January 31, 2024, it reflects ASUS's focus on innovation, design, and eco-conscious practices in the realm of ultraportable laptops. The price ranges from Rs. 96,990 to Rs. 120,990, providing consumers with a variety of options to suit their preferences and needs.

