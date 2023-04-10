Grab MacBook Air M1 for just Rs. 73900! Amazon Mega Electronics Days offer

Amazon is offering stellar discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more, as part of its Mega Electronics Days Sale. The e-commerce platform is also offering great deals on Apple's MacBooks. Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Now, you don't have to be plugged in all the time during graphic-intensive tasks.

Though these flagship features come at a hefty cost. MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 99900. If you've been looking to purchase the MacBook Air then you're in luck. Amazon has amazing offers live on it right now where it can be yours for just Rs. 73900!

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Amazon offer on Apple MacBook Air M1

Amazon has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is originally priced at Rs. 99900. However, Amazon has an amazing offer live on it where its price has dropped to just Rs. 84490! That gives you a direct Rs. 15410 discount on the MacBook Air M1.

Apart from this, customers can also get up to Rs. 14000 off as exchange bonus if they trade-in their old device. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old device. If you're able to get the maximum discount, it takes down the price to just Rs. 70499!

MacBook Air M1 Bank offers

Lastly, you can avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Amazon is offering a staggering Rs. 5000 discount if the purchase is made with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card. Moreover, you can get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1500 off on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

The offers are also valid on other MacBook variants so head to Amazon to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can!

Why should you buy Apple MacBook Air M1?

Apple's new MacBooks are powered by Apple Silicon processors which offer huge computational power with excellent battery life. It has a vivid 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. With different configurations, you can get the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU which can breeze through all your graphic intensive tasks.