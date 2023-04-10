Home Laptops PC News Grab MacBook Air M1 for just Rs. 73900! Amazon Mega Electronics Days offer

Grab MacBook Air M1 for just Rs. 73900! Amazon Mega Electronics Days offer

Planning to buy a MacBook soon? Check out this amazing Amazon deal on the MacBook Air M1.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 14:46 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
Apple MacBook Air M2
1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
MacBook Air M1
View all Images
Amazon has an amazing offer live on the MacBook Air M1 right now. (Apple)

Amazon is offering stellar discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more, as part of its Mega Electronics Days Sale. The e-commerce platform is also offering great deals on Apple's MacBooks. Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Now, you don't have to be plugged in all the time during graphic-intensive tasks.

Though these flagship features come at a hefty cost. MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 99900. If you've been looking to purchase the MacBook Air then you're in luck. Amazon has amazing offers live on it right now where it can be yours for just Rs. 73900!

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Amazon offer on Apple MacBook Air M1

Amazon has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is originally priced at Rs. 99900. However, Amazon has an amazing offer live on it where its price has dropped to just Rs. 84490! That gives you a direct Rs. 15410 discount on the MacBook Air M1.

Apart from this, customers can also get up to Rs. 14000 off as exchange bonus if they trade-in their old device. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old device. If you're able to get the maximum discount, it takes down the price to just Rs. 70499!

MacBook Air M1 Bank offers

Lastly, you can avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Amazon is offering a staggering Rs. 5000 discount if the purchase is made with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card. Moreover, you can get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1500 off on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

The offers are also valid on other MacBook variants so head to Amazon to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can!

Why should you buy Apple MacBook Air M1?

Apple's new MacBooks are powered by Apple Silicon processors which offer huge computational power with excellent battery life. It has a vivid 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. With different configurations, you can get the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU which can breeze through all your graphic intensive tasks.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 14:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets