    HP Omen 17 gaming laptop with Intel i9 launched! Priced at 269990

    HP Omen 17 gaming laptop with Intel i9 launched! Priced at 269990

    HP has launched its latest and most powerful gaming laptop in the form of HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. Check its features, price, availability and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 19:29 IST
    The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is the company’s most powerful gaming laptop yet. (HP)

    HP has today launched its HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, expanding its already vast lineup of gaming machines. The laptop is HP's most powerful gaming laptop to date and features state-of-the-art specifications, making it a very powerful machine while keeping it portable. According to the company, the powerful gaming notebook provides an immersive experience for gamers.

    Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India said, "With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience.”

    HP Omen 17: Features and Specifications

    The HP Omen 17 is the company's newest and strongest laptop in its gaming portfolio. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, which makes running even the latest AAA games a breeze. It utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming and comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub.

    The HP Omen 17 features a 17.3-inch screen and up to a QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. Built with the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs utilize AI-powered DLSS 3 to provide like-like visuals with full ray tracing.

    Other features include Wi-Fi 6E technology, HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, OMEN Gaming Hub and more.

    HP Omen 17: Pricing and Availability

    The price of HP Omen 17 starts at Rs. 269990. It will be available for purchase at Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores and the HP online store.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 19:28 IST
