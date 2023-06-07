Infinix INBook X2 Slim laptop priced at Rs. 27,990 on Flipkart; sale starts soon

INBook X2 Slim is all set to launch in four colors. This laptop is targetted at students and professionals and comes in a thin form. INBook X2 Slim laptop is priced at Rs. 27,990 and goes on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart from June 9.

INBook X2 Slim weighs just 1.24 kg and boasts a sleek 14.8 mm thickness and ultra-thin 4.7mm bezels> The laptop sports an FHD IPS display that touts 300 NITS and 100% sRGB colour gamut.

INBook X2 Slim has a 50 Wh all-day battery and 65W Type-C fast charging. The laptop offers 11 hours of uninterrupted web browsing and 9 hours of video playback and regular work, ensuring users stay connected and productive throughout the day.

INBook X2 Slim comes with NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD in three options- i3 (8GB + 256/512 GB), i5 (16 GB + 512 GB/1 TB) and i7 (16 GB + 512 GB/1 TB). 5x faster than a standard SSD, NVMe PCIe 3.0 gives fast read speeds of 2400 MB/s and write speeds of 1900 MB/s for faster data transfers.

INBook X2 Slim comes loaded with an Icestorm 1.0 cooling system that does not allow the laptop to overheat. It also features a dual-star light camera, two-layered stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard and multiple connectivity ports.

*Additional discounts of upto INR 1250 can be availed with HDFC /KOTAK bank offer