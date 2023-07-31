Home Laptops PC News MacBook with DJ turntable? Apple’s latest patent hints at fascinating device

MacBook with DJ turntable? Apple’s latest patent hints at fascinating device

MacBook with a detachable keyboard, screens, and…. a DJ turntable? Apple’s latest approved patent shows what the future of the MacBook could look like.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 12:12 IST
MacBook Pro, Philips Smart Lighting to PlayFit Slim, 5 smart devices for your home
Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
1/5 Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
2/5 Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
3/5 Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
4/5 Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
5/5 Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
Macbook
View all Images
The newly approved patent reveals a potentially stunning design change for the MacBook. (Unsplash)

Over the years, MacBooks have undergone a significant evolution. The first MacBook which came out in 2006 replaced the iBook and offered features like an Intel processor, LCD display, and more. Since then, there have been significant changes, such as the introduction of the lighter MacBook Air, the more powerful MacBook Pro, and the transition to Apple Silicon. While technology keeps evolving, one thing has remained constant - Apple's intention to innovate.

And now, a newly discovered patent has shed light on a weird yet fascinating potential MacBook that could come with a DJ turntable!

Fascinating design

According to a report by Gizmodo, a newly approved patent from Apple could be the weirdest one in a long line of astonishing patents filed by the Cupertino-based company in recent years. The patent, filed in 2021, reveals Apple's ideas of making a reconfigurable computing device with modular attachments. Titled “Apple Patent Modularized Devices”, the patent is for a base that would accept multiple screens, keyboards, and other accessories as attachments. The base would have a hinge, allowing it to swivel the top and bottom fitments.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The patent states, “The first and second retaining portions can be configured to removably retain electrical devices to the coupling mechanism.”

The included diagrams in the patent show how users would be able to attach a screen at the top and a keyboard at the bottom for a more traditional laptop setup. On the other hand, users would even be able to attach three screens simultaneously. Astonishingly, another diagram showed a DJ turntable being used as an attachment as well!

While this patent is a fascinating insight into Apple's ideas for the future of MacBooks, it does not necessarily mean it would come to fruition. In fact, it isn't the first time the Cupertino company has filed weird patents.

Apple's previous patents

According to a report by Apple Insider, the US Patent and Trademark Office approved several of Apple's patents in February. The filings highlighted an idea for a foldable iPhone, a device that Apple has been rumored to be making for a long time. Other patents include a MacBook-integrated iPhone, a windowless car, vibrating VR socks, and self-adjusting bands for the Apple Watch.

Will any of these ideas come to life? This we do not know. However, these filings reveal the creative side of a company that was once called “boring” by former employee Bob Burrough.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 11:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets