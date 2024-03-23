Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series unveiled; check price, specs and features

Samsung, a prominent player in India's consumer electronics market, has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Book4, aiming to elevate connectivity, mobility, and productivity for its customers. With a generous 39.62 cm Full HD display, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 boasts a sleek metal body weighing just 1.55 kg, positioning it as one of the slimmest options available. Offering versatility, it comes in two striking colors: Gray and Silver.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 is its AI-powered Photo Remaster tool, allowing users to enhance old or low-quality images by adjusting light and shade. Additionally, users can explore their creativity with the Galaxy Video Editor. The device is powered by One UI Book ver.6, providing a crisp and vibrant display. Notable features include an RJ45 LAN Port and Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, enhancing the multimedia experience.

Galaxy Book4 Processor

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book4 runs on the latest Intel Core 5/7 processor and integrated Intel graphics, promising smooth performance for streaming and multitasking. Storage won't be a concern with up to 1TB expandable SSD storage.

Galaxy Book4 Pricing

Samsung offers enticing deals to consumers, including bank cashback of INR 5000 or upgrade bonuses up to INR 4000, along with flexible No-cost EMI options of up to 24 months. Students can also benefit from an additional 10% discount. The Galaxy Book4 is available for purchase on Samsung.com, leading online stores, and select retail outlets.

The Galaxy Book4 PC line-up includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (starting INR 163990), Galaxy Book4 Pro (starting INR 131990) and Galaxy Book4 360 (starting INR 114990).

In summary, the Galaxy Book4 presents a compelling option for consumers seeking enhanced connectivity and productivity in a sleek and versatile device, backed by Samsung's reputation for quality and innovation.

