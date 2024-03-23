 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series unveiled; check price, specs and features | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC News Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series unveiled; check price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series unveiled; check price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series debuts in India, promising unmatched mobility and creativity with features like an AI-powered photo Remaster and Galaxy Video Editor, empowering users to explore new realms of productivity and expression.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 23 2024, 11:59 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series
Discover the power of connectivity and productivity with the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series, designed to elevate your digital experience.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series
Discover the power of connectivity and productivity with the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series, designed to elevate your digital experience.

Samsung, a prominent player in India's consumer electronics market, has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Book4, aiming to elevate connectivity, mobility, and productivity for its customers. With a generous 39.62 cm Full HD display, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 boasts a sleek metal body weighing just 1.55 kg, positioning it as one of the slimmest options available. Offering versatility, it comes in two striking colors: Gray and Silver.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 is its AI-powered Photo Remaster tool, allowing users to enhance old or low-quality images by adjusting light and shade. Additionally, users can explore their creativity with the Galaxy Video Editor. The device is powered by One UI Book ver.6, providing a crisp and vibrant display. Notable features include an RJ45 LAN Port and Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, enhancing the multimedia experience.

Galaxy Book4 Processor

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book4 runs on the latest Intel Core 5/7 processor and integrated Intel graphics, promising smooth performance for streaming and multitasking. Storage won't be a concern with up to 1TB expandable SSD storage.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Galaxy Book4 Pricing

Samsung offers enticing deals to consumers, including bank cashback of INR 5000 or upgrade bonuses up to INR 4000, along with flexible No-cost EMI options of up to 24 months. Students can also benefit from an additional 10% discount. The Galaxy Book4 is available for purchase on Samsung.com, leading online stores, and select retail outlets.

The Galaxy Book4 PC line-up includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (starting INR 163990), Galaxy Book4 Pro (starting INR 131990) and Galaxy Book4 360 (starting INR 114990).

In summary, the Galaxy Book4 presents a compelling option for consumers seeking enhanced connectivity and productivity in a sleek and versatile device, backed by Samsung's reputation for quality and innovation.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Mar, 11:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report
Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets