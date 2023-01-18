 Lava Blaze 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Blaze 5G

    Lava Blaze 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze 5G from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹10,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹10,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    50 MP
    5000 mAh
    Lava Blaze 5G Price in India

    Lava Blaze 5G price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Lava Blaze 5G is Rs.10,300 on amazon.in.

    Lava Blaze 5g Full Specifications

    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 588 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 27m 43s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 588 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 165.3 mm
    • 207 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • Glass Blue, Glass Green
    • 76.4 mm
    Display
    • 80.77 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • Blaze 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • Yes
    • November 15, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 20.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.2
    Lava Blaze 5g