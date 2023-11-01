 Lava Blaze 2 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lava Mobile Lava Blaze 2 Pro

Lava Blaze 2 Pro

Lava Blaze 2 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,998 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T616 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze 2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze 2 Pro now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LavaBlaze2Pro_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
1/1 LavaBlaze2Pro_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
Key Specs
₹9,998
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Unisoc T616
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹8,829 20% OFF
Buy Now

Lava Blaze 2 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Blaze 2 Pro in India is Rs. 9,998.  At Amazon, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava Blaze 2 Pro in India is Rs. 9,998.  At Amazon, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 8,829.  This is the Lava Blaze 2 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Thunder Black, Swag Blue and Cool Green.

icon31% off

Lava Blaze Pro

Lava Blaze Pro (Glass Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50 MP AI Triple Camera| 2.3 Ghz Octa Core MTK Helio G37 |Side Fingerprint Sensor| Upto 7GB Expandable RAM
₹12,999 ₹8,990
Buy Now
icon26% off

Lava Blaze Pro

Lava Blaze Pro (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50 MP AI Triple Camera| 2.3 Ghz Octa Core MTK Helio G37 |Side Fingerprint Sensor| Upto 7GB Expandable RAM
₹12,999 ₹9,625
Buy Now
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lava Blaze 2 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Unisoc T616
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • 163 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Thunder Black, Swag Blue, Cool Green
  • 75.2 mm
Display
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 83.22 %
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
General
  • Lava
  • Android v12
  • September 14, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G57 MP1
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Unisoc T616
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lava
Icon
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Radiant Pearl, Starry Night
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 12,999
₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Thunder Black, Swag Blue, Cool Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,829
₹10,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Green
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 12,485
₹16,349
Buy Now
Lava Yuva 2
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, Glass Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 6,999
₹8,499
Buy Now
Lava Mobiles Icon
Lava Blaze 2 Pro Competitors
Icon
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Comio S1
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Royal Black, Sunrise Gold
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 7,999
Buy Now
Spice Mi 435 Stellar Nhance
(512 MB RAM,2 GB Storage) - Black/White
Add to compare
₹ 10,099
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,829
₹10,999
Buy Now

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lava Blaze 2 Pro News

Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lava Blaze 2 Pro