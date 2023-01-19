 Lava Iris X8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X8

    Lava Iris X8 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X8 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Lava Iris X8 Price in India

    Lava Iris X8 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Lava Iris X8 is Rs.10,500 on amazon.in.

    Lava Iris X8 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 291 Hours(3G) / Up to 291 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 291 Hours(3G) / Up to 291 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 8.6 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • 143.4 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.63 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • February 12, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris X8
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 13 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Iris X8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris X8 in India?

    Lava Iris X8 price in India at 10,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris X8?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris X8?

    How long does the Lava Iris X8 last?

    What is the Lava Iris X8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris X8 Waterproof?

    Lava Iris X8