 Lava Iris 465 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava Iris 465

Lava Iris 465

Lava Iris 465 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,439 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 465 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 465 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LavaIris465_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
LavaIris465_FrontCamera_0.3MP
LavaIris465_Ram_512MB
Key Specs
₹4,439
4 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
3.2 MP
0.3 MP
1750 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
512 MB
Out of Stock

Lava Iris 465 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Iris 465 in India is Rs. 4,439.  This is the Lava Iris 465 base model with 512 MB ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava Iris 465 in India is Rs. 4,439.  This is the Lava Iris 465 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Lava Iris 465

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock

Lava Iris 465 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1750 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 3.2 MP
Battery
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 1750 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
  • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • Black, White
  • 68 mm
  • 10 mm
  • 146 grams
  • 134.4 mm
Display
  • TFT
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 61.04 %
  • 218 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Lava
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
  • February 12, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, RDS
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
  • 512 MB
Sensors
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • Up to 2.2 GB
Lava Iris 465 FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 465? Icon Icon

Lava Iris 465 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 3.2 MP megapixels.

What is the Lava Iris 465 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lava Iris 465 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Lava Iris 465