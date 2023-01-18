 Lava Iris 550q Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris 550Q

    Lava Iris 550Q

    Lava Iris 550Q is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,600 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 550Q from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 550Q now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,600
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris 550q Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 500(2G)
    • Up to 500(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • 77.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 156 mm
    • 177 grams
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.67 %
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 1, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Lava
    • Iris 550Q
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris 550q FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris 550Q in India?

    Lava Iris 550Q price in India at 13,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 550Q?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris 550Q?

    How long does the Lava Iris 550Q last?

    What is the Lava Iris 550Q Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris 550Q Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Iris 550q