Lava Blaze 2 5g 128gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB

Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 09 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glass Black, Glass Blue and Glass Lavender.

Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Lavender
Upcoming

Lava Blaze 2 5g 128gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 27 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
Design
  • 164.2 mm
  • 8.45 mm
  • 203 grams Below
  • 76 mm
  • Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Lavender
Display
  • 20:9
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 90 Hz
  • 267 ppi
  • 83.26 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Lava
  • Android v13
  • November 9, 2023 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB News

Icon
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles News Icon

